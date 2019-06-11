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In case you missed it: save drafts, send emails to Slack and work in dark mode

New features that help Slack better fit the way you work

Slack 팀이 작성2019년 6월 11일Giacomo Bagnara의 일러스트

2분 분량

We all have preferences and habits that shape the way we work, and that’s equally true for how we work in Slack. Maybe you start each day by scanning your inbox for important emails to relay in channels, or you wrap up the day by drafting a few messages you plan to send the next morning. Over the past few months, we’ve introduced a handful of tools that better fit Slack to your unique way of getting things done.

Pick up where you left off with Drafts

Drafts in Slack
Ever start typing a message only to find your attention needed in another channel or conversation? Those unsent messages now appear in a dedicated Drafts section in your channel sidebar, so you can easily jump back to them whenever you’re ready to hit send.

Bring relevant emails into Slack with email add-ons


Some of your work likely still happens over email, and there might be times when you want to bring those conversations—including threads and attachments—into Slack. For example, let’s say a new business lead contacts you directly, or an agency delivers creative mockups to your inbox. With recently released Microsoft Outlook and Gmail add-ons for Slack, you can quickly and easily forward emails into any channel or direct message so that you and your team can discuss and coordinate next steps.

Activate dark mode for Android and iOS

Dark mode on Slack mobile
Whether you work in low-light conditions, require high-contrast tools or simply prefer a darker color theme, dark mode is now available on Slack’s mobile apps, with a desktop version on its way. Switching to dark mode can be done in your mobile settings.

Upload multiple files at a time

Upload multiple files to Slack
Whether it’s a collection of signed contracts or a collage of photos taken from a whiteboarding session, oftentimes it’s helpful to upload multiple files at once so they can be read and reviewed together. Now you can upload up to 10 files at a time on desktop and four files from your phone to any channel or conversation.

Use Slack in more languages

With over half our users located outside of the U.S., we’re continuing to make Slack accessible for more people around the world. We’ve rolled out Slack in Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish and U.K. English. If you prefer working in these languages, you can update your language preferences at any time.

To keep up with all of Slack’s new features, big and small, visit our changelog. Do you have ideas for more improvements we can make? Many updates just like these come directly from customer feedback. Drop us a note or tweet us @Slackhq to share your thoughts.

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