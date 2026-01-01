How Hootsuite Powers Global Social Media Intelligence and Management with Slack

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite pioneered the social media management category in 2008 and has since become a global platform used by more than 25 million people. Trusted by global brands, Hootsuite unifies social listening, publishing, engagement, and analytics to help organizations connect social strategy to business impact. With teams spanning Europe and North America, the company has evolved from early Slack adoption in engineering to near-organization-wide Slack usage across every business unit.

The challenge

Teams needed a better way to find answers, reduce manual work, and govern sensitive data at scale

Hootsuite had already built a fast-moving culture in Slack, with teams coordinating across functions and time zones. But company knowledge still lived across a fragmented stack of tools. Finding the right answer meant tracking down the right person, system, or source of truth first. The same friction showed up in recurring manual work: the incident response team spent an hour each day checking multiple sources to understand the full picture of Hootsuite’s security posture.

Hootsuite needed a way to bring context into one place, make answers easier to find, and automate manual tasks while maintaining the right controls around information shared in Slack. With Enterprise Search, Slackbot, and safeguards for eDiscovery, audit logs, DLP, mobile security, and AI feature access, Slack Enterprise+ gave Hootsuite a foundation for faster, more secure work.

How Hootsuite works better with Slack

Slack helps Hootsuite coordinate global work, automate routine tasks, and bring company context into one place

Today, Slack is central to how global teams at Hootsuite communicate, coordinate, and gather information across time zones. “We have reached a point where all business units use Slack extensively,” said Sashi Parupalli, Director of Information Security at Hootsuite.

Slack is also a command center for critical notifications, tactical command and control, and daily information sharing. Teams use channels organized by team, project, or topics.

And when someone isn’t responding to a ticket or email, Slack is where teams turn. “People respond to Slack immediately,” said Parupalli.

Helping employees find answers faster with Slackbot and Enterprise Search

“Information finding is one of the most important and universal problems facing businesses today,” said Parupalli. With Enterprise Search, Hootsuite connects Slack to its internal ecosystem and applications — giving employees one place to search across systems and find the right answer or owner faster, without tracking down the right person first.

Hootsuite is also using Slackbot to address common questions across the business. Sales reps, for example, can ask Slackbot product-related questions directly in Slack and quickly surface whether other customers have asked the same thing — getting instant, accurate answers in the flow of work without waiting on another team.

“We’d like to reach a point where we can answer all common questions automatically,” said Parupalli. “Slackbot is how we get there — giving employees instant, accurate answers in the flow of work, no matter what team or system the answer lives in.”

Bringing alerts and automations into Slack

Hootsuite teams don’t monitor systems separately — alerts come to them. Security events, network errors, WAF warnings, and CI/CD updates flow directly into Slack through integrations, so the right people see what needs attention without switching tools.

For DevOps teams, some of Hootsuite’s heaviest automation users, that means security checks, outage alerts, and service updates appear where work is already happening. Teams can triage issues, coordinate next steps, and keep the right people informed — all without leaving Slack.

What used to be an hour of manual work each day — checking multiple sources to piece together Hootsuite’s security state — is now an automated report delivered directly in Slack. The incident response team gets a complete picture instantly, and can act on it immediately.

Next steps

Hootsuite is extending its Slack-first way of working across more teams and use cases

Hootsuite’s vision is to make Slack a place where employees can find answers, automate routine work, and move faster with the context they need. Expanding Slackbot across People, Finance, and Accounts Payable is a key part of that strategy — giving employees instant answers to common questions so teams can spend less time on manual requests and more time on higher-value work.

Getting there means connecting Slack to more systems over time, so employees can find answers and move work forward without jumping between tools. Hootsuite’s approach is intentionally practical: start with specific, repetitive tasks, automate what can be solved today, then build from there.

“I’m focused on business value, not chasing hype,” said Parupalli. “For Hootsuite, that means starting with problems we can solve with the tools we already have, then building from there.”