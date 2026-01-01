Unlock Insights with Enterprise Search: Find and Act on Knowledge Quickly and Easily

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
- 소유자 및 관리자
Time is our most valuable asset. But today, we waste too much of it sifting through information. In fact, 20% of the average work week is spent searching for answers, digging through documents, or asking teammates for links. Enterprise search in Slack brings all your tools, files, and conversations into one intelligent, searchable hub — no app-switching required.
In this webinar, we’ll dive deep into how your teams can get the most out of this powerful new feature. We’ll share how to unlock hidden knowledge to drive success across every line of business, how to measure the value of enterprise search, and how Slack keeps your data safe and secure.
You’ll discover best practices for implementing enterprise search and see how it boosts productivity across teams and workflows. Let’s supercharge the way your team works!
주요 발표자:
