Turn your Slack data into actionable insights with the new Splunk app

The Splunk Audit API App for Slack makes it easy to identify usage trends, detect security threats and drive data-based decisions

2020 年 8 月 7 日

阅读 2 分钟

It’s no secret that humans aren’t great at analyzing data on our own, particularly when it comes to massive, unstructured data sets. The good news is there’s Splunk, which is designed to help investigate, monitor, analyze and take action on data. 

With Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform, companies can turn their data into actionable insights that reduce operational costs and mitigate risks. In short, it’s a lifesaver. And now you can use it seamlessly with Slack. 

That’s because Splunk is releasing a brand-new Splunk Audit API App for Slack. The app can be used with the Slack Add-on for Splunk to pull audit logs from Slack Enterprise Grid accounts into Splunk.

A screenshot of the Splunk Audit API App for Slack

The real magic happens in Splunk dashboards. With the integration, admins and security teams can visualize Slack data for display logins, file actions, app installs, permissions and admin actions. With a bird’s-eye view of Slack activity, IT and security personnel can spot suspicious behavior and make data-driven decisions on the fly to keep their company secure. The app adds one more layer of insight to Slack’s robust set of security and compliance offerings.

This new Splunk integration will also help companies gain valuable insight into their operations and discover usage trends that will allow them to take forward-thinking action on their Slack data. With this information, companies can improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate risk, enhance DevOps collaboration, and identify opportunities to create new product and service offerings.

 

With the Splunk app for Slack, you can…

A screenshot of the Splunk Audit API App for Slack

Get a bird’s-eye view of your data

Splunk ingests activity data from Slack’s audit logs and helps you visualize it with dashboards. Logins, file actions, apps installed, permissions, channel activity and admin actions are all available at your fingertips.

Meet compliance requirements  

Protect your company from unauthorized system access by giving ITOps and SecOps teams the power to monitor suspicious behavior.

Inspect and remediate 

By compiling your Slack data in Splunk, you can get a deeper understanding of the trends happening at your company. And that means making better, data-driven decisions.

The new Splunk app is just one of the many ways we’re ensuring that Slack continues to be ultra-secure. For more information on how to install and use Splunk’s integration, take a look at the step-by-step guide here.

