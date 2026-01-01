The Slack Blog

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AI in the workplace, symbolized by a keyboard hooked up to an AI cloud.
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AI in the Workplace: What It Means for Leaders, Employees, and Customers

Discover how AI is revolutionizing the workplace: boosting productivity, enhancing decision-making, and reshaping customer experiences.

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AI team-building with the AI persona quiz

Slack’s Workforce Lab uncovers the 5 persona types that are defining the AI-driven workplace—and how leaders can make AI work better for every worker

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The Best Tools for AI Sales Automation

Discover how AI sales automation reduces manual work, sharpens pipeline visibility, and helps reps focus on what closes deals.

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AI-Powered Collaboration: How Modern Teams Work Together Smarter

Learn how AI-powered collaboration helps modern teams automate routine work, communicate faster, and make smarter decisions.

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AI Tools for Business Development That Drive Revenue

Business development teams now rely on AI to optimize processes and relationships, execute faster, and drive pipeline impact.

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The Change Management Playbook for Major UI Rollouts

How Salesforce's Internal Comms team turned skeptics into advocates when Slack's Activity tab got a redesign

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AI for Small Business

Explore four high-impact ways small businesses can use AI to automate tasks, save time, and grow without adding headcount.

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What Is Generative AI? A Practical Guide

Generative AI creates content and supports everyday work. Learn how it works and how teams use it every day.

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Why We’ve Built the Future of CRM in Slack

How bringing Salesforce into Slack transforms CRM into an AI-powered, conversational experience.

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A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack

Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.