Faster, smarter retail service with Slack: Streamline team collaboration and reduce costs

For retailers large and small, customer service is now the basis of brand differentiation. Agents today need a faster and easier way to help customers.

Join this session with Salesforce and NeuraFlash to learn how your customer service teams can use Slack as their productivity platform.

你将学习到的内容： Unlock organizational agility with a single system of engagement that integrates how work gets done

Transform store operations to accelerate routine processes that unlock efficiencies

Retain top talent and reduce turnover with intuitive and user-friendly technology

Win over more shoppers with real-time data from every customer touchpoint

演讲嘉宾：