Two stick people with a heart and thumbs up representing customer service
Webinar

Faster, smarter retail service with Slack: Streamline team collaboration and reduce costs

Connect the right people at the right time to resolve cases faster and onboard agents easier

60 分钟

    For retailers large and small, customer service is now the basis of brand differentiation. Agents today need a faster and easier way to help customers.

    Join this session with Salesforce and NeuraFlash to learn how your customer service teams can use Slack as their productivity platform.

    演讲嘉宾：

    SalesforceVP and Global Head, Retail Industry AdvisorsAlex Drinker
    NeuraFlashDirector, Solutions EngineeringJhad Katerji
    NeuraFlashSenior Retail Account ExecutiveLindsay Pascoe

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    太棒了！

    非常感谢你提供反馈！

    收到！

    感谢你提供反馈。

    糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

    Related Events