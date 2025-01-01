Faster, smarter retail service with Slack: Streamline team collaboration and reduce costs

For retailers large and small, customer service is now the basis of brand differentiation. Agents today need a faster and easier way to help customers.
Join this session with Salesforce and NeuraFlash to learn how your customer service teams can use Slack as their productivity platform.
演讲嘉宾：
SalesforceVP and Global Head, Retail Industry AdvisorsAlex Drinker
NeuraFlashDirector, Solutions EngineeringJhad Katerji
NeuraFlashSenior Retail Account ExecutiveLindsay Pascoe
