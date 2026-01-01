Two stick people with a heart and thumbs up representing customer service
Webinar

Faster, smarter retail service with Slack: Streamline team collaboration and reduce costs

Connect the right people at the right time to resolve cases faster and onboard agents easier

60 분

    For retailers large and small, customer service is now the basis of brand differentiation. Agents today need a faster and easier way to help customers.

    Join this session with Salesforce and NeuraFlash to learn how your customer service teams can use Slack as their productivity platform.

    주요 발표자:

    SalesforceVP and Global Head, Retail Industry AdvisorsAlex Drinker
    NeuraFlashDirector, Solutions EngineeringJhad Katerji
    NeuraFlashSenior Retail Account ExecutiveLindsay Pascoe

    이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

    0/600

    훌륭해요!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    알겠습니다!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

    Related Events

    Jan 13

    웨비나

    [자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

    이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

    등록

    온디맨드

    시스템 에러 대응의 새 기준! Slack 실시간 모니터링 및 자동화 – CJ온스타일 고객사 세션

    Slack은 Agentic OS가 되어 조직의 모든 업무 흐름을 관리하고 AI에이전트와 사람이 협력하며 일하는 중심 환경이 되었습니다. 커뮤니케이션 툴을 너머 사람, 앱, 데이터, 그리고 에이전트를 모두 연결하여 업무를 수행하는 통합 플랫폼으로 진화하고 있습니다.

    지금 시청하기