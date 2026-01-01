Faster, smarter retail service with Slack: Streamline team collaboration and reduce costs

For retailers large and small, customer service is now the basis of brand differentiation. Agents today need a faster and easier way to help customers.
Join this session with Salesforce and NeuraFlash to learn how your customer service teams can use Slack as their productivity platform.
注目のスピーカー :
SalesforceVP and Global Head, Retail Industry AdvisorsAlex Drinker
NeuraFlashDirector, Solutions EngineeringJhad Katerji
NeuraFlashSenior Retail Account ExecutiveLindsay Pascoe
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。