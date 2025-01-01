Introducing Slack canvas

Whether it’s tracking milestones in a team channel, collaborating in real time on a project brief, or onboarding new teammates, Slack canvas will allow you to capture and share the information that keeps your team moving, without ever leaving Slack.
Join us at an upcoming webinar to learn how Slack canvas can improve knowledge sharing, collaboration and productivity for your team.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Customer Success ManagerAlyse DeBonnet
SlackPrincipal Customer Success ManagerAbaya Dake
SlackSenior Manager, Product ManagementMaya Holikatti
