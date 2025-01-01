The State of Work 2023: Sales trends

When it comes to adopting innovative new technologies and processes, the sales industry often lags behind. However, there are simple, powerful ways sales leaders can unlock more productivity for their sales teams. From automating repetitive tasks to evolving when and how we work, sales leaders can drive substantial productivity gains that translate into tangible business outcomes.
In this special edition of the State of Work report for sales leaders, we examine how sales teams can improve productivity in today’s turbulent environment. In it, you’ll learn:
- The best way for sales leaders to measure team productivity
- The biggest barriers to productivity faced by sales workers (hint: it’s not about technology)
- How sales leaders can capture the full potential of automation and AI
