10 Ways to Replace Ineffective Meetings with Slack

Wasted time. Decreased productivity. Frustration. These are all telltale signs of inefficient meetings, which can easily dictate schedules and sap resources. In fact, according to our 2023 State of Work Report, desk workers said 43% of meetings could be eliminated with no real adverse consequences. What’s more, 70% believe fewer meetings could significantly boost their productivity.

So how do you give your team time back to focus on higher-impact work? In this guide, you’ll learn 10 ways to replace inefficient meetings with flexible features in Slack by:

Centralizing key information Automating routine processes Connecting you to the people and data you need to do your job

Those who have already tapped into Slack to enjoy this more flexible way of working have seen 47% more productive teams,* a 36% increase in deal win rates, and 32% faster incident resolution times.**

Don’t let meetings define your day. Discover how Slack can transform your team’s schedule for the better.

*Slack Customer Tracking Survey FY2024 Q4

**FY24 Salesforce Customer Success Metrics