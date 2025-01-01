5 Barriers to Corporate Knowledge Sharing and How to Overcome Them with AI

When employees struggle to find the information they need, it costs your organization more than just time — it can hurt profits and slow down projects.

In fact, inefficient knowledge sharing has been shown to cost large businesses an average of $47 million annually. Too often, critical company knowledge is buried in emails, lost in apps, or isolated within departments.

With Slack’s enterprise search, you can bring together all your company’s knowledge and data — and make it easy for everyone to access what they need in real-time, right where they’re already working.

In this E-book, you’ll learn the 5 barriers to corporate knowledge sharing:

Difficulty finding experts

Siloed departments

Information overload

Security concerns

Employee turnover

Slack’s enterprise search can help your organization solve these problems as an expansion of Slack AI, which already saves users an average of 97 minutes per week. It harnesses the power of AI to streamline collaboration.

Slack enterprise search is currently available to those on the Enterprise Grid plan who have Slack AI. Download the E-book to learn more.