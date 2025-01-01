How 9 businesses boosted efficiency and productivity with Slack and Salesforce

In today’s digital world, businesses need fast and efficient ways to connect with customers and teammates. They need a productivity platform designed to foster collaboration and real-time communication. That’s where Slack comes in.

With Slack as their productivity platform, businesses are able to bring their people, apps and partners into one convenient place. Slack offers the flexibility teams need to work from anywhere, at any time.

In this e-book, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how nine businesses use the combined power of Slack and Salesforce to boost efficiency by: