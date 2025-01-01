Redefining the way banks work in a Digital HQ

When the world went remote during the pandemic, Five Star Bank — a New York community bank with 40 branches, 670 employees and five billion dollars in assets — found itself scrambling to support internal communication challenges. They needed to eliminate silos and increase collaboration across the firm, and they were well aware that their existing solution could not support them fully in that endeavor.

Five Star Bank’s website home page says YOUR BANKING NEEDS CHANGE—AND SO DO WE. Eager to make good on this promise and bridge the human and digital divide, they reached out to Slack and Salesforce for help on their Enterprise Standardization project. Sean Willett, Five Star Bank’s CAO, was committed to the project from day one because, he says, “Partners want to work with nimble, agile, tech-forward partners.”

Read this case study to find out more about how Five Star Bank is using Slack and Salesforce to identify sources of waste and inefficiency and help employees feel more connected with integrated tools, data and communications.