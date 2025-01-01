state-of-work-MAE-hero

State of Work Report: Manufacturing, Automotive and Energy

Find out from thousands of desk workers, managers and executives what challenges and opportunities are manufacturing, automotive and energy organizati

少于 1 分钟内

When we released our first State of Work report in 2019, the biggest issue facing organizations seemed relatively simple: aligning workers around a common set of goals.

While the challenge of alignment persists, strong economic headwinds and advancements in workplace tools have business services leaders asking a far more pressing question: How can I make my manufacturing, automotive or energy organization more productive?

To answer that question, Slack commissioned a global survey that explores how thousands of manufacturing, automotive and energy workers are navigating productivity, automation and flexibility today.

Download this one sheet for some of our findings specific to the manufacturing, automotive and energy sector.

此资源有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

相关资源