The Slack handbook for financial services

Building trust with clients requires an efficient way of working. This e-book provides an overview on how Slack helps enable productivity with examples from our banking, insurance and wealth management customers. Learn how Slack connects all of your people, apps and data, customers and partners in a secure collaborative platform.
In this guide, we’ll explore how you can:
- Streamline decision-making with Slack channels
- Speed up processes with automations and integrations
- Collaborate with partners in Slack Connect
- Streamline banking operations
- Modernize operational innovation and cost management for insurance
- Create best-in-class wealth advisor experiences
- Close deals faster and provide quality service by using Salesforce and Slack together
