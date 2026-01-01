Building a Kinder Workplace: How GoodToday Uses Slack to Make Giving Easy

About GoodToday

Making generosity and kindness an intuitive part of the workday

GoodToday is a nonprofit that helps companies bring charitable giving into everyday workflows through a simple Slack app. Employees receive daily prompts to support vetted causes with a single click, turning micro-donations into a shared workplace ritual that builds connection and culture.

Founded in 2013 by a group of university students, including Joe Teplow, GoodToday began with a simple idea: make giving as easy as buying a cup of coffee. What started as a small community of givers has grown into a platform that empowers more than 18,000 employees across 40 companies to start each day with kindness.

“Thousands of small daily acts of generosity compound into real, lasting impact.” GoodToday Head of Operations Robin ‘Rolls’ Wolfe

The challenge

Traditional corporate giving was siloed, sporadic, and hard to sustain

Founded by Teplow and early collaborators, GoodToday evolved from its first version, Good Street, into a nonprofit centered on the workplace. Today, the organization is led by Executive Director Moses Abudarham and Head of Operations Robin “Rolls” Wolfe. Wolfe manages the giving calendar and charity vetting; Abudarham drives partnerships and strategy, supported by a small developer team in Poland that maintains the Slack app.

Operating globally with such a lean structure created enormous complexity, from coordinating thousands of vetted charities to processing and distributing donations across time zones. “It’s a lot of operational complexity for something that’s meant to feel simple and joyful to users,” said Wolfe.

Beyond operations, the team is focused on solving a bigger problem in workplace giving: participation. “So many workplaces offer volunteering days or matching programs, but those are one-off moments,” said Abudarham. “What we want is consistency: something that helps people build their kindness muscle. Doing a small good thing first thing in the morning can really influence your day.”

“Slack turned giving from a task into a team habit.” GoodToday Executive Director Moses Abudarham

How GoodToday works better with Slack

Slack is both the engine of operations and platform for GoodToday’s mission

Built for seamless giving

GoodToday built its entire experience around Slack. Installation takes just one click from an admin, and the app automatically reaches every employee in the workspace. The app delivers daily or weekly giving prompts directly in users’ messages, allowing them to donate to featured charity causes without switching apps or logging in somewhere else.

“Slack is where employees already collaborate every day, and it gave us the ability to build a native app,” said Abudarham. “That changed everything. Instead of just another email, GoodToday became part of the daily workflow: quick, seamless, and cultural.”

Turning daily prompts into culture

Beyond the daily prompts, the GoodToday app offers ways for employees and admins to see the impact of their giving. Users can view their personal dashboards and discover new charities they might not know.

“Many of our clients also use the Slack app to spark conversations,” said Abudarham. “Employees post their choices, share why a cause matters to them, and that dialogue builds real connection across teams.”

Designed to feel native

The integration relies on Slack’s APIs and Block Kit, using buttons, sections, and dividers to create an experience that feels native to Slack. “Block Kit makes building on Slack incredibly intuitive,” said Abudarham. “Even with minimal coding experience, I was able to prototype our app in the Block Kit Playground and see how it would feel in real time.”

Behind the scenes, a developer built the app for speed and scale using Ruby on Rails, Redis, and Sidekiq for background processing. Slack’s tools made it easy to scale quickly and handle thousands of users at once. “The integration itself was smooth,” they said. “Slack’s documentation was clear, and the Block Kit Playground helped us design and test interactive messages faster than we expected.”

Security and privacy are built into that foundation. All Slack endpoints use signature verification and OAuth 2.0 for secure authentication, with password encryption and team-scoped access to ensure employees only see their own workspace data. “We never collect conversation data,” said the developer. “We can rely on Slack’s own privacy standards and Heroku’s built-in protections.”

Running the nonprofit in Slack

Internally, Abudarham and Wolfe team run almost everything through Slack. Wolfe uses Slack canvas to track monthly giving campaigns and reports, while Slack Connect powers instant collaboration with their developers in Poland and major clients around the world.

“Slack Connect is one of the coolest things about Slack,” said Abudarham. “Our biggest clients are in Slack with us, so there’s no need for email. It’s instant.”

Automated internal channels notify the team when a new company joins or churns. “It’s literally the only way we know,” said Abudarham. “Our developers created a channel that pulls data directly into Slack, so we never miss an update.”

“Since we started working with clients in Slack, my efficiency has tripled. Having everything in one place has completely changed how we work.” GoodToday Head of Operations Robin ‘Rolls’ Wolfe

What’s next

Deepening its Slack integration to make kindness even more visible at work

So far, GoodToday has directed more than $2 million in micro-donations to thousands of vetted nonprofits, many nominated by employees themselves. The platform supports causes ranging from local food banks and global climate initiatives to deeply personal moments, like raising $75,000 for relief during the Russia-Ukraine war or honoring a colleague’s daughter through cancer research.

“We measure impact across three layers,” said Abudarham. “The dollars donated, the breadth of causes supported, and the cultural change we see inside companies. Each daily action creates thousands of touchpoints where kindness isn’t just practiced but also talked about, embedding generosity into workplace culture.”

Building on that foundation, the nonprofit’s next chapter continues to center on Slack. Upcoming features include personal giving stats, team leaderboards, and volunteer opportunity discovery, all accessible directly within the app. GoodToday also plans to use Slack to collaborate more efficiently with large charities, enabling faster responses to global crises.

“The goal is for the GoodToday app to become the single hub for kindness at work,” said Abudarham. “Slack lets us do that: not just build an app, but build a movement.”