Accelerate your sales cycle with Slack and MURAL

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Sales professionals
Sales is highly cross-functional, requiring a great deal of collaboration to engage prospects, loop in the right people at the right time, and seamlessly bring deals across the finish line. In today’s flexible and distributed work environments, sales reps need an efficient way to collaborate—and they’re using Slack and MURAL to transform the way they work internally and with customers.
In this webinar, learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack and MURAL to break communication silos, work quickly and collaboratively with customers and internal team members, and close deals faster.
專題講者：
