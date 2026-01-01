A watering can watering flowers with money growing from it
Webinar

Accelerate your sales cycle with Slack and MURAL

Learn how sales teams use Slack and MURAL to collaborate internally and with customers to close deals faster

40 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Sales professionals

Sales is highly cross-functional, requiring a great deal of collaboration to engage prospects, loop in the right people at the right time, and seamlessly bring deals across the finish line. In today’s flexible and distributed work environments, sales reps need an efficient way to collaborate—and they’re using Slack and MURAL to transform the way they work internally and with customers.

In this webinar, learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack and MURAL to break communication silos, work quickly and collaboratively with customers and internal team members, and close deals faster.

專題講者：

SlackVice President, Solutions EngineeringZach Lawryk
MURALSVP of New Revenue SalesPatrick Cameron

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

Related Events