A watering can watering flowers with money growing from it
Webinar

Accelerate your sales cycle with Slack and MURAL

Learn how sales teams use Slack and MURAL to collaborate internally and with customers to close deals faster

40 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 営業担当者

Sales is highly cross-functional, requiring a great deal of collaboration to engage prospects, loop in the right people at the right time, and seamlessly bring deals across the finish line. In today’s flexible and distributed work environments, sales reps need an efficient way to collaborate—and they’re using Slack and MURAL to transform the way they work internally and with customers.

In this webinar, learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack and MURAL to break communication silos, work quickly and collaboratively with customers and internal team members, and close deals faster.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackVice President, Solutions EngineeringZach Lawryk
MURALSVP of New Revenue SalesPatrick Cameron

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る