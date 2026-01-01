Accelerate your sales cycle with Slack and MURAL

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
Sales is highly cross-functional, requiring a great deal of collaboration to engage prospects, loop in the right people at the right time, and seamlessly bring deals across the finish line. In today’s flexible and distributed work environments, sales reps need an efficient way to collaborate—and they’re using Slack and MURAL to transform the way they work internally and with customers.
In this webinar, learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack and MURAL to break communication silos, work quickly and collaboratively with customers and internal team members, and close deals faster.
注目のスピーカー :
