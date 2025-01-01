Accelerate your sales cycle with Slack and MURAL

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Sales professionals
Sales is highly cross-functional, requiring a great deal of collaboration to engage prospects, loop in the right people at the right time, and seamlessly bring deals across the finish line. In today’s flexible and distributed work environments, sales reps need an efficient way to collaborate—and they’re using Slack and MURAL to transform the way they work internally and with customers.
In this webinar, learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack and MURAL to break communication silos, work quickly and collaboratively with customers and internal team members, and close deals faster.
演讲嘉宾：
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！