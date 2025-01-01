A watering can watering flowers with money growing from it
Webinar

Accelerate your sales cycle with Slack and MURAL

Learn how sales teams use Slack and MURAL to collaborate internally and with customers to close deals faster

40 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Sales professionals

Sales is highly cross-functional, requiring a great deal of collaboration to engage prospects, loop in the right people at the right time, and seamlessly bring deals across the finish line. In today’s flexible and distributed work environments, sales reps need an efficient way to collaborate—and they’re using Slack and MURAL to transform the way they work internally and with customers.

In this webinar, learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack and MURAL to break communication silos, work quickly and collaboratively with customers and internal team members, and close deals faster.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackVice President, Solutions EngineeringZach Lawryk
MURALSVP of New Revenue SalesPatrick Cameron

