Driving field service efficiency with Slack and Salesforce Service Cloud

Join us for a deep dive into how Service Cloud and Slack fit perfectly together to make manufacturing field service more efficient.
We’ll cover some Slack basics as well as our deep integration with Service Cloud, before taking a closer look at real use cases in action today that help some of our biggest customers:
- Decrease service case resolution time
- Speed collaboration between service reps and external partners
- Centralize case communication and knowledge sharing across teams
專題講者：
SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
SlackSenior Success ManagerByong Kim
SlackSenior Success ManagerRobin Tran
SlackLead Solution EngineerDevin George
