Driving field service efficiency with Slack and Salesforce Service Cloud

See how manufacturers are leveraging the combined power of Slack and Service Cloud to empower field employees and drive customer satisfaction

30 分鐘

    Join us for a deep dive into how Service Cloud and Slack fit perfectly together to make manufacturing field service more efficient.

    We’ll cover some Slack basics as well as our deep integration with Service Cloud, before taking a closer look at real use cases in action today that help some of our biggest customers:

    • Decrease service case resolution time
    • Speed collaboration between service reps and external partners
    • Centralize case communication and knowledge sharing across teams

    專題講者：

    SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
    SlackSenior Success ManagerByong Kim
    SlackSenior Success ManagerRobin Tran
    SlackLead Solution EngineerDevin George

