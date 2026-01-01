Driving field service efficiency with Slack and Salesforce Service Cloud

Join us for a deep dive into how Service Cloud and Slack fit perfectly together to make manufacturing field service more efficient.

We’ll cover some Slack basics as well as our deep integration with Service Cloud, before taking a closer look at real use cases in action today that help some of our biggest customers:

Decrease service case resolution time

Speed collaboration between service reps and external partners

Centralize case communication and knowledge sharing across teams

학습 내용: How Slack drives productivity for manufacturing and automotive customers

Why Slack’s integration with Salesforce Service Cloud is a game changer for field service

The benefits real-life customers are experiencing with Slack and Service Cloud

주요 발표자: