From DevOps to AIOps: How Salesforce Uses Slack to Maximize Velocity

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
Shipping code faster. Maximizing uptime. Reducing toil. These are the outcomes engineering leaders and developers strive for—but achieving them can be tough in the face of tool sprawl, context switching, and support bottlenecks.
Join this webinar to hear directly from the Salesforce engineering and developer teams on how they’re using Slack and AI-powered agents to accelerate software delivery, resolve incidents faster, and free up developers to focus on high-impact work. You’ll walk away with actionable insights on how to bring these same benefits to your organization.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！