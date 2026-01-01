From DevOps to AIOps: How Salesforce Uses Slack to Maximize Velocity

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
Shipping code faster. Maximizing uptime. Reducing toil. These are the outcomes engineering leaders and developers strive for—but achieving them can be tough in the face of tool sprawl, context switching, and support bottlenecks.
Join this webinar to hear directly from the Salesforce engineering and developer teams on how they’re using Slack and AI-powered agents to accelerate software delivery, resolve incidents faster, and free up developers to focus on high-impact work. You’ll walk away with actionable insights on how to bring these same benefits to your organization.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.