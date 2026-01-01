From DevOps to AIOps: How Salesforce Uses Slack to Maximize Velocity

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Shipping code faster. Maximizing uptime. Reducing toil. These are the outcomes engineering leaders and developers strive for—but achieving them can be tough in the face of tool sprawl, context switching, and support bottlenecks.

Join this webinar to hear directly from the Salesforce engineering and developer teams on how they’re using Slack and AI-powered agents to accelerate software delivery, resolve incidents faster, and free up developers to focus on high-impact work. You’ll walk away with actionable insights on how to bring these same benefits to your organization.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How to speed up code deployment and reduce manual overhead

Improved incident response with real-time alerts and automated workflows

How to get time back by automating routine requests and surfacing answers instantly

注目のスピーカー :