From DevOps to AIOps: How Salesforce Uses Slack to Maximize Velocity

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
Shipping code faster. Maximizing uptime. Reducing toil. These are the outcomes engineering leaders and developers strive for—but achieving them can be tough in the face of tool sprawl, context switching, and support bottlenecks.
Join this webinar to hear directly from the Salesforce engineering and developer teams on how they’re using Slack and AI-powered agents to accelerate software delivery, resolve incidents faster, and free up developers to focus on high-impact work. You’ll walk away with actionable insights on how to bring these same benefits to your organization.
演讲嘉宾：
SalesforceEVP, Software EngineeringAlex Hu
SalesforceVP, Software EngineeringShiva Nimmagadda
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！