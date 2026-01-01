Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
What if you could tap into your organization’s collective knowledge and get an intelligent response right away?
That’s precisely the problem enterprise search in Slack solves. It acts as an AI assistant that reads every conversation, document, and decision your company has ever made and then connects the dots to give you the information you need. Enterprise search eliminates the friction of hunting for information that already exists within your organization.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Product ManagerClaire Bowman
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！