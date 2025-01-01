Webinar

Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

Spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it

查看网络会议
30 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Business decision makers

What if you could tap into your organization’s collective knowledge and get an intelligent response right away?

That’s precisely the problem enterprise search in Slack solves. It acts as an AI assistant that reads every conversation, document, and decision your company has ever made and then connects the dots to give you the information you need. Enterprise search eliminates the friction of hunting for information that already exists within your organization.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSenior Product ManagerClaire Bowman
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker

