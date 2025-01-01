Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
What if you could tap into your organization’s collective knowledge and get an intelligent response right away?
That’s precisely the problem enterprise search in Slack solves. It acts as an AI assistant that reads every conversation, document, and decision your company has ever made and then connects the dots to give you the information you need. Enterprise search eliminates the friction of hunting for information that already exists within your organization.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Product ManagerClaire Bowman
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！