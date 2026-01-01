Webinar

Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

Spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it

What if you could tap into your organization’s collective knowledge and get an intelligent response right away?

That’s precisely the problem enterprise search in Slack solves. It acts as an AI assistant that reads every conversation, document, and decision your company has ever made and then connects the dots to give you the information you need. Enterprise search eliminates the friction of hunting for information that already exists within your organization.

주요 발표자:

SlackSenior Product ManagerClaire Bowman
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker

