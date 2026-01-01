Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- ビジネスの意思決定者
What if you could tap into your organization’s collective knowledge and get an intelligent response right away?
That’s precisely the problem enterprise search in Slack solves. It acts as an AI assistant that reads every conversation, document, and decision your company has ever made and then connects the dots to give you the information you need. Enterprise search eliminates the friction of hunting for information that already exists within your organization.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。