How Slack Transformed Salesforce’s Enterprise Operations

Slack has accelerated operations across every part of Salesforce’s business. In this comprehensive guide, Salesforce leaders from across the organization share how they have achieved superior business outcomes with Slack as the conversational interface for Salesforce.

Here are the highlights:

Sales teams have increased deal win rates by 14%. Sales reps can be their most productive when they use Slack Sales Elevate and time-saving automations to manage opportunities from anywhere.

Salesforce IT teams are 70% faster at resolving tickets , and have cut the time it takes employees to approve expense reports by 90% by building a custom approvals app in Slack.

Salesforce service teams have seen a 26% improvement in case close rate through swarming, which brings the power of Service Cloud into dedicated Slack channels to help solve complex problems.

Marketing teams are making decisions 37% faster with the data, tools, automations, and people they need at their fingertips through Slack’s powerful work OS.

This guide also includes detailed best practices for rolling out Slack across your organization. Dive in to reach new heights of business performance and productivity in the era of AI-powered work.