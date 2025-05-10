Whether you’re managing a fully remote team or coordinating across departments in a hybrid workplace, communication is the catalyst for every successful business. But as projects become more complex and teams grow more distributed, email threads and scattered messages often lead to missed details and delayed decisions.

That’s where business chat apps come in. These tools help teams stay aligned in real time, share files and updates in one place, and integrate with the work OS they already use. They also boost productivity, reduce app overload, and create clarity across the organization.

In this article, we’ll explore what work chat apps are, why they matter, and how to choose the right one for your team. We’ll also compare the seven top group chat apps for businesses, including a closer look at how Slack helps teams work smarter with AI-powered features and third-party integrations.

What are business chat apps and why are they essential?

Business chat apps are digital tools that let employees communicate in real time, whether they’re in the office or halfway around the world. Business communication apps go beyond messaging by supporting channels, file sharing, integrations, and in many cases, automation that keeps work moving.

When teams rely on chat apps, they’re able to stay connected across time zones, reduce reliance on meetings, and keep conversations organized by topic or project. This leads to better decision-making, faster response times, and less time spent digging through email inboxes.

Here’s what an effective business chat app should offer:

Real-time messaging that keeps teams connected and reduces response lag.

that keeps teams connected and reduces response lag. Scalability that supports both small startups and large, global enterprises.

that supports both small startups and large, global enterprises. Integrations with other tools like Google Drive, Salesforce, or project management platforms.

with other tools like Google Drive, Salesforce, or project management platforms. AI automation to streamline workflows, summarize conversations, or surface key updates.

to streamline workflows, summarize conversations, or surface key updates. Enterprise-level security to protect sensitive information and meet compliance requirements.

The following list is curated from Capterra, which scores business chat apps based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. Capterra uses a five-star system and incorporates user ratings across categories like ease of use, customer support, and value for money. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining your sales process, improving collaboration, and helping your team work smarter.

1. Slack

Best for: AI-powered team collaboration

Slack brings teams, tools, and conversations together in one centralized platform. With a flexible channel structure, powerful integrations, and new AI features, it’s designed to help teams work smarter—not harder.

Features:

AI-driven automation, customizable workflows, thread-based messaging, business instant messaging, integrations with over 2,600 tools through Slack Marketplace, enterprise-grade security.

Ideal for:

Cross-functional teams that want to reduce context switching, streamline processes through automated tasks via the use of Agentforce, and collaborate in real time.

Why it stands out:

Users like Slack’s intuitive design and ecosystem of integrations. With new features like Slack AI, summarizing conversations and finding information have never been easier, which helps teams move faster and stay aligned.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (Based on 23,825 votes)

2. Google Chat

Best for: Google Workspace users

Google Chat is a natural extension for teams that use Gmail, Docs, and Drive. With direct access from your inbox and native integration across Google’s productivity suite, it makes collaboration simple and intuitive.

Features:

Threaded messaging, file sharing, Google Meet integration, real-time document collaboration.

Ideal for:

Many reviewers on Capterra mention Google Chat’s convenience for daily collaboration—especially for teams already invested in Google Workspace. Users find its simplicity and seamless integration with Gmail and Drive helpful for staying organized.

Why it stands out:

Its deep integration with Google’s suite allows for quick conversations and seamless document access without switching apps.

Slack’s integration with Google+ Hangoutsgives users the ability to collaborate on documents and manage events—all within the Slack interface.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 2,366 votes)

3. Zoom Rooms

Best for: Video-first communication

Best known for video meetings, Zoom also includes a fully featured chat platform built for teams. It’s ideal for organizations where face-to-face communication happens frequently and needs to be backed up by messaging and file sharing.

Features:

Video meetings, team chat, file sharing, whiteboards, AI-powered meeting summaries.

Ideal for:

Teams that rely heavily on video collaboration and want messaging to stay within the same platform.

Why it stands out:

Zoom’s reliability for meetings is a frequent highlight in Capterra reviews. Users value how easy it is to join calls and manage meetings across time zones. For video-first companies, this ease of use supports smooth, real-time collaboration.

Slack’s integration with Zoom makes it easy to start or join meetings directly from a channel, keeping conversations and video collaboration connected.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 63 votes)

4. Cisco Webex

Best for: Secure business communication

Webex is built with security and compliance in mind, making it a strong choice for industries like healthcare, finance, or government. It offers robust encryption and privacy controls alongside its communication tools.

Features:

End-to-end encryption, secure file sharing, noise removal, transcription, compliance certifications.

Ideal for:

Organizations that require high security and operate under strict data regulations.

Why it stands out:

Users on Capterra commend Webex for its strong security and clear video quality, with several reviewers highlighting its reliability during high-stakes client calls or confidential meetings.

Slack’s integration with Webex Meetings allows teams to start, join, or schedule Webex meetings from within Slack channels.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (Based on 7441 votes)

5. RingCentral Glip

Best for: Integrated messaging and video

RingCentral Glip brings messaging, video, and phone functionality together. It’s a unified platform designed to simplify communication, particularly for teams that want everything in one place.

Features:

Chat, video calls, business phone system, task management, calendar integration.

Ideal for:

Small to mid-size businesses looking for an all-in-one communication hub.

Why it stands out:

Glip merges messaging, voice, and video into a streamlined experience—no toggling, no tool fatigue. Some users on Capterra praised RingCentral for reducing the need to switch between platforms, noting that it helps teams stay focused by bringing phone, messaging, and video together in one place.

Slack also integrates with RingCentral, allowing users to initiate voice and video calls directly from Slack channels. That gives teams the flexibility of combining Slack’s powerful collaboration features with RingCentral’s telephony capabilities—helping them streamline workflows and reduce communication silos.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (Based on 388 votes)

6. Mattermost

Best for: Self-hosted and developer-friendly chat

An open-source platform, Mattermost is popular among developers and IT teams that want more control over their data and infrastructure. It offers high customizability and can be deployed on-premise.

Features:

Self-hosted deployment, customizable workflows, developer tools, strong security controls.

Ideal for:

Organizations with strict IT requirements or teams that prefer open-source flexibility.

Why it stands out:

Mattermost gives teams full control over setup, security, and data governance—making it ideal for privacy-conscious companies.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (Based on 168 votes)

7. Microsoft Teams

Best for: Enterprises using Microsoft 365

If your organization already relies on Microsoft 365, Teams offers tight integration with tools like Word, Excel, and Outlook. It’s built with large companies in mind, with features that support both communication and collaboration.

Features:

Seamless Microsoft 365 integration, video conferencing, shared calendars, document collaboration, AI-powered meeting recaps.

Ideal for:

Large enterprises that want to streamline workflows within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Why it stands out:

Microsoft Teams reduces friction by embedding chat into the Microsoft tools many teams already use. On Capterra, users often highlight its seamless file sharing and integration with Outlook and SharePoint as key advantages for enterprise collaboration.

Slack’s integration with Outlook and OneDrive ensures that teams using Microsoft tools can still centralize communication in Slack while managing meetings and documents efficiently.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 10,040 votes)

How corporate chat software can improve team productivity and collaboration

Effective internal communication is the backbone of a productive workplace. But in fast-paced environments, it’s not just about sending messages—it’s about making sure the right people see the right information at the right time. That’s where corporate chat software steps in, bridging gaps across teams and reducing unnecessary back-and-forth.

When designed well, these tools can do much more than replace email. They enhance workflows, reduce decision delays, and create transparency by centralizing conversations and tools in one place.

Improved team collaboration

Team chat apps help teams move faster by organizing conversations into channels or topics. Instead of digging through email threads or scattered DMs, team members can collaborate in real time, share updates via huddle videos, and find past discussions with ease. Integrated file sharing and pinning features ensure everyone is working from the same playbook.

In Slack, for instance, cross-functional teams can create channels for projects, campaigns, or clients—giving everyone shared visibility and reducing silos.

Increased productivity

Modern chat apps go beyond messaging. They include workflow automation, smart notifications, and AI-powered tools that reduce manual work and keep projects on track. Teams can automate repetitive tasks like sending reminders, gathering approvals, or summarizing updates—all without leaving the chat window.

Enhanced security and compliance

Corporate chat tools offer enterprise-level protection, including end-to-end encryption, role-based access, and compliance with industry standards like GDPR and HIPAA.

Slack, for example, provides a range of admin controls and certifications that support the needs of startups and global enterprises alike.

How to choose the right business chat app

With so many options available, selecting the right business chat tool can feel overwhelming. The best approach? Start by understanding your team’s unique needs, workflows, and tech ecosystem. While all chat apps operate as powerful communication tools, they differ in their strengths.

Here are a few key questions to consider:

Does your team work in one location, or are you fully remote?

How important are automation, compliance, and scalability to your organization?

What tools are you currently using?

Use these suggestions to guide your decision:

Best for small teams/startups : Office chat tools that are simple to use, offer free plans, and support basic collaboration features (for example, file sharing and mobile access).

: Office chat tools that are simple to use, offer free plans, and support basic collaboration features (for example, file sharing and mobile access). Best for large enterprises : Platforms with enterprise-level security, compliance certifications, and advanced admin controls.

: Platforms with enterprise-level security, compliance certifications, and advanced admin controls. Best for remote teams : Chat apps with powerful integrations, asynchronous features, and mobile-friendly interfaces.

: Chat apps with powerful integrations, asynchronous features, and mobile-friendly interfaces. Best for AI-powered automation: Solutions like Slack that offer built-in automation, message summarization, and smart search tools.

Once you’ve narrowed it down, test a few platforms with your team. Many offer free trials or tiered pricing plans to help you evaluate the fit before committing long term.

Why Slack is the best team messaging app for businesses

Slack has redefined workplace communication by going beyond chat. It serves as a productivity platform—a digital headquarters where teams, tools, and workflows come together in one place. Whether you’re sharing files, launching meetings, or automating routine tasks, Slack brings structure and focus to your workday.

From fast-moving startups to global enterprises, organizations use Slack to collaborate more effectively, reduce app overload, and unlock time for deeper work. Conversations are easy to follow and fully searchable, and built-in integrations connect seamlessly with the tools your team relies on every day.

With AI-powered features, enterprise-grade security, and a scalable design that grows with your team, Slack is built for how modern businesses work.

Ready to simplify your team’s communication and enhance productivity? Explore Slack today and explore how it can support your business at every stage of growth.

This article is for informational purposes only. This article features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.