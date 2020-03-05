An updated statement was provided on March 7.

Late this afternoon, on March 5, we learned that a San Francisco-based Slack employee was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they were in an area with potential Covid-19 exposure while traveling overseas.

This employee has not been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 and has not reported any symptoms. However, because this employee was present in the office after returning from travel we are taking the following actions out of an abundance of caution. These steps are in line with recommendations from local health authorities:

Encouraging employees to work from home tomorrow, March 6

Closing both of our San Francisco offices entirely tomorrow afternoon and over the weekend to perform deep cleaning

The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority. Again, we are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution. If additional details become available which indicate a greater need for concern, we will announce those publicly.