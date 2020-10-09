slack frontiers 2020 day 2 opening keynote
변환

How to stay engaged, resilient and ready in the age of remote work

Executives from Lyft, Zoom, ASU, and more explain how they’re adapting to a new reality

작성자: Nic Vargus2020년 10월 9일

5분 분량

A common refrain in the early days of the pandemic was, “There’s no playbook for companies to follow.” Now, months in, we’re seeing top executives articulate strategies that both work for their teams and provide valuable insights for all companies trying to stay the course.

Here’s what they shared at Frontiers 2020, Slack’s annual user conference:

1. Play to your strengths

For six straight years, Arizona State University has been ranked the most innovative school in the U.S. That focus on innovation has led it to achieve carbon neutrality six years ahead of schedule, build the primary camera system on the Mars Perseverance rover, and place second in the world in the 23rd RoboSub competition with its women’s robotics team. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the school didn’t rest on its laurels—it quickly expanded its digital learning options.

And that’s no small task. At ASU, two out of every three classes has its own Slack workspace, where students and faculty can have real-time discussions in channels. That’s now expanded to all of the university’s clubs and processes associated with student life, with the rollout of live-hosted digital classes called ASU Sync.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re learning online, on the campus in the classroom, or ASU Sync enabled by Slack,” said ASU CIO Lev Gonick, speaking in a Q&A session with Slack’s SVP of Sales and Customer Success, Robert Frati. “While our industry is in decline in terms of enrollment, at ASU we’re up 23% year-over-year with students online, and on campus we’re up 7%. We’re counter-cyclical, and part of it, we’re pretty sure, has to do with the way we’ve responded to the Covid crisis with choice to the customer.”

Jennifer Tejada, the CEO of PagerDuty, echoed the need to dig into what’s working in times of crisis. “We’re already pretty transparent and communicative,” she said in a CEO panel with leaders from Slack, Box and Zoom. “The need to get in front of your employees more effectively, to check in your teams, to connect with folks—ramping that up into a higher velocity came pretty easy to us. I’m pleased that all those investments we’ve made over the years have helped us through what’s been a difficult time for a lot of our employees and a lot of our customers.”

2. Pay attention to culture

During that CEO panel, moderated by Katie Burke, the Chief People Officer at HubSpot, leaders from Box, Zoom, PagerDuty and Slack weighed in on how they could leverage their company culture to alleviate some of the friction of switching to remote work.

Aaron Levie, the CEO of Box, thinks companies with ironclad values have had a less complicated time moving to remote work: “If you happen to have codified those values in your cultural norms years ago—and those are reinforced in all of the behavior and actions of the organization—then when you went virtual, in many cases you could continue just to build on that and benefit from that.”

Levie’s virtual co-panelist, Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom, also drew on the importance of helping your teams set boundaries. “I think the employee engagement is also getting better,” Yuan said. To preserve that, he’s on a mission to prevent burnout, even counseling employees not to use weekends to get ahead of work. Don’t use that time to plan meetings or respond to messages, he said. “That’s very necessary. We have to look at everything from our employees’ perspective.”

3. The tools you give your teams matter

No matter how strong your company’s culture or values may be, making changes of the magnitude that remote work requires increases your likelihood of friction—friction in communication, friction in culture, friction in productivity, you name it. As leaders and innovators move toward new modalities, it’s clear that using the right tools is about more than productivity.

Slack is designed to be deeply searchable, and Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield believes that creating documentation has helped teams at Slack get up to speed and stay there. “We already had this habit of trying to document things in a way that was visible to other people and to build an archive,” he said, “so when people join teams, they have a little bit of history and there’s continuity.” While that habit has made it easier for people to stay in the know, Butterfield is devoted to finding new ways to increase the “return on effort” that people put into communication, which means experimenting with new tools and processes.

Amy Farrow CIO Lyft slack frontiers 2020

“I can’t imagine a more interesting or challenging time to lead through this change.”

LyftCIOAmy Farrow

Amy Farrow, the CIO of Lyft, is keen to avoid the additional friction she’d experienced years prior when Lyft began to rapidly accelerate its growth.

“There are side effects of that,” she said. “We saw a proliferation of tools, and that proliferation of tools ultimately caused fragmentation of communication.” Lyft chose Slack to unify that communication. Doing so has been a boon as the company works through a new challenge: empowering asynchronous work, which Farrow believes is fundamental to creating a diverse and inclusive office.

Even if you’re on the same team, it’s now possible to be in different time zones, with different circumstances, she said. It’s critical for leaders to create flexibility as employees take care of their family, children’s school, and mental health. “With asynchronous work, the work shines. That’s what I’m most excited about, because I can’t imagine a more interesting or challenging time to lead through this change.”

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

생산성

필수적인 최상의 고객 지원 서비스를 위한 Slack의 3가지 새로운 기능

서비스 팀은 허들, 분할 보기, 아틀라스를 사용하여 고객을 더 빠르고 원활하게 지원할 수 있습니다.

생산성

관리자 매뉴얼: 유연한 일정 지원 지원하기

글로벌 위기는 아침 9시부터 오후 5시까지의 일정이 더 이상 직원들에게 맞지 않을 수도 있음을 의미합니다. Slack 관리자들이 팀을 지원하는 방법에 대한 팁을 제공합니다.

생산성

수사관부터 순회 외판원까지, 업무를 진행하는 페르소나와의 만남

전 세계 15,000명의 사무직 직원을 대상으로 고유한 페르소나와 선호하는 커뮤니케이션 방식, 그리고 첨단 기술을 바라보는 관점을 파악하기 위한 설문 조사를 실시했습니다.