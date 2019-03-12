Serena Williams: Frontiers 2019 Keynote Speaker

If Prometheus gave mankind fire, it stands to reason that Zeus personally entrusted Serena Williams with her thunderous serve.

Preternatural speed and power are at the core of her reputation as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But those attending Slack’s 2019 Frontiers Conference will get to see a different side of Williams.

She is joining our event at San Francisco’s Pier 27 on April 24 to share insights into her pursuit of excellence both on and off the court—her dedication to craft and how her approach to sports influences her entrepreneurship and activism.

Grab your tickets now to secure early bird pricing.

About Serena

Over the course of her stunning two-decade-long career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, twice held four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously (a feat now known as the Serena Slam), and was ranked No. 1 for 319 consecutive weeks.

Off the court, Williams uses her celebrity to change the world for the better, unafraid to speak up in the fight for equality. And now, as a new mother, her position as a role model for girls and women has taken on a greater dimension.

Who should attend?

Frontiers is for anyone interested in improving organizational and team performance—especially leaders and contributors from engineering, IT, marketing, sales, and HR.

At Frontiers, you’ll hear from industry leaders about new and exciting ways that companies are using Slack to drive execution, foster alignment, and elevate team collaboration. You’ll also connect with the incredible community of Slack customers, partners, and developers. Bring your questions and apps-in-progress: We’ve got Slack engineers at the ready to help you build what you need.

We’ve created several tracks that thread through multiple sessions, workshops, and speakers so you’ll always be able to find the speakers and interactive experiences most relevant to you.

Why Frontiers?

Frontiers is a unique opportunity to supercharge your organization. You will discover how Slack transforms the way teams work. You’ll gain best practices from experts to help aid adoption of Slack and its integrations in your workplace. And you’ll learn to build apps and implement tools that escalate productivity.

Curious about last year’s speakers? Look into the ideas they discussed here: David Chang, Adam Grant, and Ed Catmull.