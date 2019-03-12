변환

Serena Williams: Frontiers 2019 Keynote Speaker

International tennis star to headline Slack’s conference in San Francisco in April

Slack 팀이 작성2019년 3월 12일

2분 분량

If Prometheus gave mankind fire, it stands to reason that Zeus personally entrusted Serena Williams with her thunderous serve.

Preternatural speed and power are at the core of her reputation as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But those attending Slack’s 2019 Frontiers Conference will get to see a different side of Williams.

She is joining our event at San Francisco’s Pier 27 on April 24 to share insights into her pursuit of excellence both on and off the court—her dedication to craft and how her approach to sports influences her entrepreneurship and activism.

Grab your tickets now to secure early bird pricing.

About Serena

Over the course of her stunning two-decade-long career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, twice held four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously (a feat now known as the Serena Slam), and was ranked No. 1 for 319 consecutive weeks.

Off the court, Williams uses her celebrity to change the world for the better, unafraid to speak up in the fight for equality. And now, as a new mother, her position as a role model for girls and women has taken on a greater dimension.

Who should attend?

Frontiers is for anyone interested in improving organizational and team performance—especially leaders and contributors from engineering, IT, marketing, sales, and HR.

At Frontiers, you’ll hear from industry leaders about new and exciting ways that companies are using Slack to drive execution, foster alignment, and elevate team collaboration. You’ll also connect with the incredible community of Slack customers, partners, and developers. Bring your questions and apps-in-progress: We’ve got Slack engineers at the ready to help you build what you need.

We’ve created several tracks that thread through multiple sessions, workshops, and speakers so you’ll always be able to find the speakers and interactive experiences most relevant to you.

Why Frontiers?

Frontiers is a unique opportunity to supercharge your organization. You will discover how Slack transforms the way teams work. You’ll gain best practices from experts to help aid adoption of Slack and its integrations in your workplace. And you’ll learn to build apps and implement tools that escalate productivity.

Curious about last year’s speakers? Look into the ideas they discussed here: David Chang, Adam Grant, and Ed Catmull.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

Slack과 세일즈포스에서 팀의 성과 달성을 앞당기는 새로운 도구 출시

팀, 도구 및 데이터 간의 격차를 해소하여 모두가 더 빠르게 협업함으로써 고객 중심 솔루션을 제공하기 위한 방법

새 소식

팀의 하이브리드 업무 경험을 향상하는 새로운 Slack 프로필

당신의 지능형 생산성 플랫폼에서 팀원들과의 연계, 협업, 포용성을 높여줄 새로운 방법을 소개합니다.

새 소식

파트너사가 14곳으로 확장된 Next Chapter

PayPal, Asana, Stash가 채용 파트너로 참여합니다.

변환

Slack Enterprise Grid에 도입된 Enterprise Key Management

최고 보안 책임자 Geoff Belknap이 팀 업무를 방해하지 않으면서 보안을 강화하는 Slack EKM에 대해 알려 드려요.