轉型

Serena Williams: Frontiers 2019 Keynote Speaker

International tennis star to headline Slack’s conference in San Francisco in April

Slack 團隊2019 年 3 月 12 日

閱讀時間：2 分鐘

If Prometheus gave mankind fire, it stands to reason that Zeus personally entrusted Serena Williams with her thunderous serve.

Preternatural speed and power are at the core of her reputation as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But those attending Slack’s 2019 Frontiers Conference will get to see a different side of Williams.

She is joining our event at San Francisco’s Pier 27 on April 24 to share insights into her pursuit of excellence both on and off the court—her dedication to craft and how her approach to sports influences her entrepreneurship and activism.

Grab your tickets now to secure early bird pricing.

About Serena

Over the course of her stunning two-decade-long career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, twice held four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously (a feat now known as the Serena Slam), and was ranked No. 1 for 319 consecutive weeks.

Off the court, Williams uses her celebrity to change the world for the better, unafraid to speak up in the fight for equality. And now, as a new mother, her position as a role model for girls and women has taken on a greater dimension.

Who should attend?

Frontiers is for anyone interested in improving organizational and team performance—especially leaders and contributors from engineering, IT, marketing, sales, and HR.

At Frontiers, you’ll hear from industry leaders about new and exciting ways that companies are using Slack to drive execution, foster alignment, and elevate team collaboration. You’ll also connect with the incredible community of Slack customers, partners, and developers. Bring your questions and apps-in-progress: We’ve got Slack engineers at the ready to help you build what you need.

We’ve created several tracks that thread through multiple sessions, workshops, and speakers so you’ll always be able to find the speakers and interactive experiences most relevant to you.

Why Frontiers?

Frontiers is a unique opportunity to supercharge your organization. You will discover how Slack transforms the way teams work. You’ll gain best practices from experts to help aid adoption of Slack and its integrations in your workplace. And you’ll learn to build apps and implement tools that escalate productivity.

Curious about last year’s speakers? Look into the ideas they discussed here: David Chang, Adam Grant, and Ed Catmull.

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

新消息

Next Chapter 拓展至 14 間公司

PayPal、Asana 和 Stash 加入雇用合作夥伴

新消息

Slack 滿 10 歲了！

慶祝十年創新與 10 個 Slack 重大功能

新消息

Slack 與 Aspen Institute 聯手合作，協助更生人在科技業發展職涯

新計劃 Rework Reentry 有助於將 Next Chapter 擴及美國其他公司

新消息

《Home/Free》記錄片講述了更生人復歸社會的障礙

Slack、Next Chapter、John Legend 的 FREEAMERICA 及 Equal Justice Initiative，共同製作全新重磅記錄片