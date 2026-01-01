How IT teams create company-wide value by enabling a digital HQ

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 기술 전문가
The way the world works has drastically changed and the technology and teams that enable this new way of working have never been more visible or essential. IT teams across companies of every size and every industry are responsible for meeting the challenge of this shift head on, but one question remains. How do we make this work from anywhere world more enjoyable and productive with less wasted effort?
In this webinar, Sean Storer, Slack’s senior solutions marketing manager for IT, will introduce the concept of a digital HQ and walk through the benefits this model has for IT teams. After a brief introduction to the concept of a digital HQ, you’ll hear real-world examples from a panel of IT leaders on how they use Slack as their digital HQ and the positive impacts they’re seeing across their teams and companies.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.