Two laptops with cards detangling representing IT
Webinar

How IT teams create company-wide value by enabling a digital HQ

Learn how IT teams leverage Slack to break down information silos, work asynchronously, and automate routine tasks to free up time for strategic work

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • テクノロジー担当者

The way the world works has drastically changed and the technology and teams that enable this new way of working have never been more visible or essential. IT teams across companies of every size and every industry are responsible for meeting the challenge of this shift head on, but one question remains. How do we make this work from anywhere world more enjoyable and productive with less wasted effort?

In this webinar, Sean Storer, Slack’s senior solutions marketing manager for IT, will introduce the concept of a digital HQ and walk through the benefits this model has for IT teams. After a brief introduction to the concept of a digital HQ, you’ll hear real-world examples from a panel of IT leaders on how they use Slack as their digital HQ and the positive impacts they’re seeing across their teams and companies.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerSean Storer
SalesforceDirector Slack Center for EnablementJosh Senick
Marvell SemiconductorsSenior UCC Staff ManagerShanker Padmanabhan
SlalomPrincipal ConsultantJason Doerck

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP collaboration-hexagons-hero@2x

オンデマンド

Why Slack?導入事例セッション「各店舗情報を集約し、売り上げを伸ばすコミュニケーションの裏側」

ライフスタイル含め根幹から大きく変わった「食」ビジネス。一般生活者へのサービス提供の裏側でどのような組織が存在し、Slack でどのようなコミュ二ケーションが行われているのか、導入事例と共にご紹介します。

今すぐ見る
JP WhySlack 01242023

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「事業としてのSDGsとそのチームの作り方」

近年ますます注目を浴びる SDGs とサステナビリティへの取り組み。 Slack は、より様々な企業や人とのオープンな繋がりを生み出し、この重要なメッセージ展開を支えるプラットフォームとしてどのように活用されているか、実際にご用頂いているユーザー企業の皆様の具体事例をご紹介します。

今すぐ見る