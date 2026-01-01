7 effective ways we run sales with Slack

In our current economy, it’s essential to shorten the sales cycle and close deals fast. Organizations from small businesses to enterprise tech companies need to drive revenue without adding headcount.
Whether you’re trying to assemble teammates for a strategy session on a new account, get approvals for a discount or obtain signatures, Slack is the engagement layer where team selling happens. Learn how we succeed in Slack.
In this e-book, you’ll learn how to:
- Onboard new teammates
- Sell as a team with Slack’s robust tool set
- Bring customers inside your workspace
- Close deals faster
- Manage approvals with workflows
- Get a clear view of your pipeline
- Celebrate your team’s wins with automations
