Slack for Ad Sales: Boost Collaboration and Increase Revenue
Empower ad sales teams with centralized communication, automation, and AI insights to boost efficiency and revenue. Slack is driving Agent productivity for every employee in the Agentforce era by seamlessly connecting humans, apps, data, and agents in a single command center.
Download this guide to learn how Slack is the Work OS that brings humans together with all your data, enterprise apps, workflow automation, and AI assistants and digital agents in one place.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.