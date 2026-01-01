Slack for Software Factories: Playbook

Government agencies are embracing the digital transformation of public service through software. Many CIOs, CTOs and software engineers are exploring ways to establish “software factories” that can improve the speed, quality and agility of software development to achieve this transformation.

This ebook will cover six ways for government agencies and their partners to leverage Slack as the productivity platform for software factories. Additionally, it will demonstrate the value of incorporating DevSecOps tools into a centralized, secure platform to help organizations better deliver digital services.