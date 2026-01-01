Slack for Software Factories: Playbook

Government agencies are embracing the digital transformation of public service through software. Many CIOs, CTOs and software engineers are exploring ways to establish “software factories” that can improve the speed, quality and agility of software development to achieve this transformation.
This ebook will cover six ways for government agencies and their partners to leverage Slack as the productivity platform for software factories. Additionally, it will demonstrate the value of incorporating DevSecOps tools into a centralized, secure platform to help organizations better deliver digital services.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.