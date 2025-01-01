4 ways Slack accelerates intelligent productivity across Customer 360

Slack is dedicated to making people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive. Over 2,000 organizations are turning to Slack to increase efficiency, maintain growth and customer happiness, and unlock new ways of working as a team that power productivity.
At Dreamforce ‘23, we introduced new enhancements to Slack, your intelligent productivity platform—powered by automation and knowledge sharing, and supercharged with AI.
Download the guide to learn how Slack can help you:
- Take sales productivity to new heights with Slack Sales Elevate
- Empower anyone to automate with our no-code Workflow Builder
- Leverage native AI capabilities to accelerate productivity
- Help teams track work in the flow of collaboration with Slack lists
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！