2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Workstream Collaboration

Salesforce (Slack) has been recognized with the Customers’ Choice distinction in the Workstream Collaboration market — meaning Slack has exceeded both the market Average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

Moreover, 96% of peers recommend Slack for Workstream Collaboration (as of September 30, 2024) based on 157 reviews. We at Salesforce believe this to be a validation of our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and testament to the mutual affection we have for our Slack community.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights™ ratings and reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. In the workstream collaboration market, Gartner Peer Insights™ has published 920 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending 30 September 2024.

Workstream collaboration tools provide meeting capabilities and enable file sharing for virtual collaboration via persistent chats divided into channels. The workstream collaboration (WSC) market consists of products that deliver a conversational workspace based on a persistent group chat. Products in this market are primarily used to organize, coordinate and execute outcome-driven teamwork.