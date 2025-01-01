Digital transformation hero

Digital transformation: How IT leaders can improve productivity in every department

See how IT can deliver business transformation, increase productivity and drive innovation across every department

IT departments are evolving at a rapid speed. Gone are the days of troubleshooting tools and hardware—now IT is a full strategic partner to the business. Tasked with delivering business transformation, IT must look to increase productivity and drive innovation across every department.

In “Digital transformation: How IT leaders can improve productivity in every department,” you’ll learn:

  • Why combining the power of the Salesforce platform and Slack is the next step in the future of work
  • How to get started with Slack’s newest offerings
  • Best practices and real-life examples from Slack-certified experts at IBM

