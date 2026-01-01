Digital transformation hero

Digital transformation: How IT leaders can improve productivity in every department

See how IT can deliver business transformation, increase productivity and drive innovation across every department

1분 이내

IT departments are evolving at a rapid speed. Gone are the days of troubleshooting tools and hardware—now IT is a full strategic partner to the business. Tasked with delivering business transformation, IT must look to increase productivity and drive innovation across every department.

In “Digital transformation: How IT leaders can improve productivity in every department,” you’ll learn:

  • Why combining the power of the Salesforce platform and Slack is the next step in the future of work
  • How to get started with Slack’s newest offerings
  • Best practices and real-life examples from Slack-certified experts at IBM

이 리소스가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

관련 리소스