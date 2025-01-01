Preparing for a Future Powered by Generative AI: A Marketing Revolution

If you could work smarter, execute faster, and free up your marketers to spend their time on things that ignite innovation and encourage growth, you wouldn’t hesitate. That’s why earlier this year, we released native generative AI in Slack, with powerful new features that include AI-powered search, channel and thread summaries, and daily recaps.
But even with AI built in right where you’re already working, it can be intimidating to learn how to make the leap from experimentation to true transformation.
In this report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, executives from across a variety of industries, including Slack and Salesforce customers, discuss how they’re using generative AI to boost productivity, innovation, and customer success. Specifically, in marketing, you’ll learn how to:
- Tap into user data, habits, and preferences to cater copy and images to customers of all demographics
- Effortlessly scale these hyper-personalized experiences and launch content campaigns faster than ever
- Supercharge brainstorming sessions by leveraging insightful queries to generate inspiring content
- Establish the leadership, talent, and culture required to use AI to increase efficiency and enhance communication
