Asynchronous video meetings: The future of work

As the remote-work trend continues in response to Covid-19, video meetings give digitally driven teams the face-to-face communication they need to stay engaged, aligned and productive. However, an Atlassian infographic reported that we spend more than 31 hours every month in unproductive meetings. Video meetings can keep remote workers connected, but how can teams leverage them without wasting time and creating frustration? Asynchronous video meetings may be the answer.

What is an asynchronous video meeting?

An asynchronous video is not live-streamed and does not happen in real time. It is recorded video content you can share with others to view later.

For example, you can make a screen recording that walks through the latest deliverable and send it to your team members to review and give feedback at their convenience. In contrast, synchronous video meetings happen in real time, when all participants are present at the designated meeting time.

Why are asynchronous video meetings the future?

Remote work is clearly sticking around. In fact, a 2020 PwC survey said 83% of employees want to work remotely at least one day per week after the pandemic, with 32% preferring that option full time. In response, digitally driven companies are turning to more-efficient forms of quick communication to keep remote employees engaged.

The problem? It’s not always possible to organize a video call that everyone can attend every time someone needs to discuss a project or give an announcement. But seeing as 93% of communication relies on nonverbal social cues, giving up face-to-face communication isn’t ideal either. Here are a few reasons why asynchronous video messages can help:

1. They make it easier to work across time zones

When you have a team that works across time zones, it becomes even more challenging to schedule live meetings that everyone can attend. Asynchronous meetings enable teams to still have that face-to-face communication without having to coordinate across busy schedules and varied working hours.

2. They provide increased flexibility

One of the most significant advantages of remote work is more flexibility and control over your schedule. But if your day is filled with must-attend meetings, it takes away much of that ability to structure your work day. Asynchronous video can help minimize meetings and free up time, allowing you to regain control of your day and focus on your work.

3. They drive productivity

With asynchronous meetings, you can consume video content when it’s convenient for you. For example, let’s say you feel most productive in the morning and don’t retain information as well toward the end of the day. If someone sends you a video recording to provide feedback on a project, you can watch it in the morning and make notes when you feel sharpest, rather than struggling to get through the meeting and provide quality feedback at 5 p.m.

4. They can be referenced at any time

Asynchronous meetings can be paused so you can take a break, take more detailed notes or grab a cup of coffee. You can also skip around if a particular part of the video doesn’t apply to you and play back key points. This makes it easy to refer back to important information or something you had a question about.

5. They don’t sacrifice security

Luckily, most modern video platforms have built-in security features that safeguard your data and communications. Often, you can even require a password to play a video recording or restrict which team members can access a particular file to keep confidential data even more secure.

6. They integrate with existing communication tools and workflows

There are many modern communication tools you’re likely already using that can leverage asynchronous video. For example, you can record audio and video clips up to three minutes long from Slack on desktop or mobile and share your screen while recording video clips from the Slack desktop app. You can use these kinds of clips to brainstorm ideas quickly, share updates or say hello to a coworker. Anyone in a channel or direct message can play clips and reply in a dedicated thread to keep conversations organized.