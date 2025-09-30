Two colleagues communicating from inside a phone and computer
협업

Asynchronous video meetings: The future of work

Learn how this new type of communication can help your teams stay engaged, aligned and productive

Slack 팀이 작성2025년 9월 30일

3분 분량

As the remote-work trend continues in response to Covid-19, video meetings give digitally driven teams the face-to-face communication they need to stay engaged, aligned and productive. However, an Atlassian infographic reported that we spend more than 31 hours every month in unproductive meetings. Video meetings can keep remote workers connected, but how can teams leverage them without wasting time and creating frustration? Asynchronous video meetings may be the answer.

Colleagues working across the glove

What is an asynchronous video meeting?

An asynchronous video is not live-streamed and does not happen in real time. It is recorded video content you can share with others to view later.

For example, you can make a screen recording that walks through the latest deliverable and send it to your team members to review and give feedback at their convenience. In contrast, synchronous video meetings happen in real time, when all participants are present at the designated meeting time.

Why are asynchronous video meetings the future?

Remote work is clearly sticking around. In fact, a 2020 PwC survey said 83% of employees want to work remotely at least one day per week after the pandemic, with 32% preferring that option full time. In response, digitally driven companies are turning to more-efficient forms of quick communication to keep remote employees engaged.

The problem? It’s not always possible to organize a video call that everyone can attend every time someone needs to discuss a project or give an announcement. But seeing as 93% of communication relies on nonverbal social cues, giving up face-to-face communication isn’t ideal either. Here are a few reasons why asynchronous video messages can help:

1. They make it easier to work across time zones

When you have a team that works across time zones, it becomes even more challenging to schedule live meetings that everyone can attend. Asynchronous meetings enable teams to still have that face-to-face communication without having to coordinate across busy schedules and varied working hours.

2. They provide increased flexibility

One of the most significant advantages of remote work is more flexibility and control over your schedule. But if your day is filled with must-attend meetings, it takes away much of that ability to structure your work day. Asynchronous video can help minimize meetings and free up time, allowing you to regain control of your day and focus on your work.

3. They drive productivity

With asynchronous meetings, you can consume video content when it’s convenient for you. For example, let’s say you feel most productive in the morning and don’t retain information as well toward the end of the day. If someone sends you a video recording to provide feedback on a project, you can watch it in the morning and make notes when you feel sharpest, rather than struggling to get through the meeting and provide quality feedback at 5 p.m.

4. They can be referenced at any time

Asynchronous meetings can be paused so you can take a break, take more detailed notes or grab a cup of coffee. You can also skip around if a particular part of the video doesn’t apply to you and play back key points. This makes it easy to refer back to important information or something you had a question about.

5. They don’t sacrifice security

Luckily, most modern video platforms have built-in security features that safeguard your data and communications. Often, you can even require a password to play a video recording or restrict which team members can access a particular file to keep confidential data even more secure.

6. They integrate with existing communication tools and workflows

There are many modern communication tools you’re likely already using that can leverage asynchronous video. For example, you can record audio and video clips up to three minutes long from Slack on desktop or mobile and share your screen while recording video clips from the Slack desktop app. You can use these kinds of clips to brainstorm ideas quickly, share updates or say hello to a coworker. Anyone in a channel or direct message can play clips and reply in a dedicated thread to keep conversations organized.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

변환

고객 지원을 위한 Slack: Slack 커뮤니티 뉴욕시의 전문가 팁

Slack 전문가들로부터 고객 지원을 위해 Slack을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대해 들어보세요.

생산성

미래의 업무가 이루어지는 곳, Slack Tour Seoul 2024

누구나 자기가 속한 조직에서 행복하게 일할 수 있어야 합니다. Slack Tour Korea 2024는 고객이 Slack을 통해 만들어 가는 행복한 일터의 현재와 미래를 엿볼 수 있는 시간이었습니다.

새 소식

데이터와 대화가 만나는 곳, Salesforce 채널

Slack에 고객 중심의 대화와 Salesforce CRM 데이터를 함께 모아 업무를 진행하세요.

협업

소기업에 커다란 영향을! 오직 여러분을 위해 제작된 커뮤니티에 가입하세요