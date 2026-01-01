新消息

An apology and an update

Slack 團隊2018 年 12 月 21 日

閱讀時間：2 分鐘

Two days ago, we updated our system for applying location information to comply with U.S. trade embargoes and economic sanctions regulations.

Soon after updating, we discovered that we made a series of mistakes and inadvertently deactivated a number of accounts that we shouldn’t have. We recognize the disruption and inconvenience this caused and we sincerely apologize to the people affected by our actions. In fact, we also apologize to the people whose accounts we intended to disable in order to comply with these regulations. We did not handle the communication well and in both cases we failed to live up to our own standards for courtesy and customer-centricity.

We did not block any user based on their nationality or ethnicity. As is standard in the enterprise software industry, Slack uses location information principally derived from IP addresses to implement these required blocks. We do not collect, use, or possess any information about the nationality or ethnicity of our users.

We have restored access to most of the mistakenly blocked accounts, and we are working hard to restore any remaining users whose access was blocked in error. If you think we’ve made a mistake in blocking your access, please reach out to feedback@slack.com and we’ll review as soon as possible.

We would also like to notify our users that as we continue to update our systems over the next several weeks, we will soon begin blocking access to our service from IP addresses associated with an embargoed country. Users who travel to a sanctioned country may not be able to access Slack while they remain in that country. However, we will not deactivate their account and they will be able to access Slack when they return to countries or regions for which no blocking is required.

We acknowledge that we made several mistakes here. Our attempts to comply with these regulations were not well-implemented. In our communications, we did not treat our customers and other users with the respect they deserve. And finally, in the rush to understand the impact and begin the process of mitigation, we were slow to communicate what was happening. To everyone affected, we apologize. We’ll take the failures here as lessons we can use to improve our service and avoid similar mistakes in the future.

 

這則貼文有幫助嗎？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

繼續閱讀

新消息

Next Chapter 拓展至 14 間公司

PayPal、Asana 和 Stash 加入雇用合作夥伴

新消息

Slack 滿 10 歲了！

慶祝十年創新與 10 個 Slack 重大功能

新消息

Slack 與 Aspen Institute 聯手合作，協助更生人在科技業發展職涯

新計劃 Rework Reentry 有助於將 Next Chapter 擴及美國其他公司

新消息

《Home/Free》記錄片講述了更生人復歸社會的障礙

Slack、Next Chapter、John Legend 的 FREEAMERICA 及 Equal Justice Initiative，共同製作全新重磅記錄片