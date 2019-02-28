Produktivität

Workday and Slack: Get the HR information you need, when you need it

Easily complete time off requests, look up employee info, and give peer feedback

Vom Slack-Team28. Februar 2019

2 Min. Lesezeit

Workday and Slack both contain essential information that enables people to do their jobs — from finding the best person to answer a question to understanding the details of a new health plan. That’s why Slack is officially partnering with Workday to put the right information in the hands of the right people whenever they need it.

Every day, Slack customers look to Workday to reference org charts, find a coworker’s location, check their benefits, or request time off. Coming soon, you’ll be able to use Workday and Slack together to perform these tasks securely from Slack without switching context.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

Request and share time-off details from Slack

Request time off using Workday’s conversational interface without having to leave Slack. Both you and your manager will be notified of updates or tasks related to approving the request. Not sure how many PTO days you have left? Just ask before you plan your vacation.

Quickly provide peer feedback

We all know how important yet time consuming peer feedback can be. Workday wants to make it a little easier by sending you reminders and allowing you to complete peer feedback tasks directly within Slack.

Easily look up coworker information

Chat with Workday’s conversational UI to look up coworker profile information in Slack. You can request information like title, manager, department, location, organizational structure, etc., to help you get the information you need to connect across teams.

Next on the roadmap:

Get team members access to the right Slack channels

Our Slack and Workday integration will allow your IT team to easily assign team members to the right Slack channels based on their department, sparing employees the hassle of requesting access to information or channels as the organization changes and grows.

Setup customized notifications with Workday and Slack

Configure Workday alerts and notifications that you’ll receive in Slack. For instance, you can get updates from your Workday inbox, and soon, you’ll be able to take action on those tasks directly from within Slack.

Customers interested in applying to the Workday for Slack early access program can apply directly at Workday for Slack.

Want more apps?

Bringing the apps you use every day into Slack keeps your team coordinated and working faster. Visit our app directory to explore all the tools you can connect with Slack at slack.com/apps.

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